App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 01:49 PM IST

JSW Steel consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 20,519.00 crore

JSW Steel has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 20,519.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,366.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
JSW Steel has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 20,519.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,366.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 14,699.00 crore and net profit was Rs 626.00 crore.
JSW Steel shares closed at 312.30 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 6.42% returns over the last 6 months and 42.51% over the last 12 months.
JSW Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,950.00 20,027.00 14,479.00
Other Operating Income 569.00 790.00 220.00
Total Income From Operations 20,519.00 20,817.00 14,699.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,661.00 10,761.00 9,020.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.00 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -464.00 58.00 -777.00
Power & Fuel 1,608.00 1,515.00 1,349.00
Employees Cost 535.00 471.00 469.00
Depreciation 905.00 865.00 819.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,058.00 2,722.00 2,021.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,200.00 4,425.00 1,798.00
Other Income 58.00 45.00 41.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,258.00 4,470.00 1,839.00
Interest 887.00 883.00 945.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,371.00 3,587.00 894.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,371.00 3,587.00 894.00
Tax 1,053.00 715.00 284.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,318.00 2,872.00 610.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,318.00 2,872.00 610.00
Minority Interest 27.00 -- 2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.00 7.00 14.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,366.00 2,879.00 626.00
Equity Share Capital 241.00 241.00 240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 12.45 2.61
Diluted EPS 9.79 12.40 2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 12.45 2.61
Diluted EPS 9.79 12.40 2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 01:47 pm

tags #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.