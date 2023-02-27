 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 38,071.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.00 crore in December 2022 down 88.75% from Rs. 4,357.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,735.00 crore in December 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 9,286.00 crore in December 2021.

JSW Steel
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,678.00 41,122.00 37,462.00
Other Operating Income 456.00 656.00 609.00
Total Income From Operations 39,134.00 41,778.00 38,071.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21,197.00 23,757.00 17,793.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 238.00 506.00 158.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.00 3,473.00 -1,559.00
Power & Fuel 4,325.00 4,602.00 3,311.00
Employees Cost 1,019.00 964.00 966.00
Depreciation 1,882.00 1,805.00 1,764.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,767.00 6,724.00 8,270.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,665.00 -53.00 7,368.00
Other Income 188.00 188.00 154.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,853.00 135.00 7,522.00
Interest 1,819.00 1,523.00 1,283.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,034.00 -1,388.00 6,239.00
Exceptional Items -- 591.00 --
P/L Before Tax 1,034.00 -797.00 6,239.00
Tax 504.00 62.00 1,745.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 530.00 -859.00 4,494.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 530.00 -859.00 4,494.00
Minority Interest 16.00 67.00 -159.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -56.00 -56.00 22.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 490.00 -848.00 4,357.00
Equity Share Capital 241.72 241.72 241.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 -3.53 18.14
Diluted EPS 2.03 -3.53 18.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 -3.53 18.14
Diluted EPS 2.03 -3.53 18.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited