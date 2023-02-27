JSW Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 38,071.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.00 crore in December 2022 down 88.75% from Rs. 4,357.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,735.00 crore in December 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 9,286.00 crore in December 2021.