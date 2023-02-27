JSW Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,678.00
|41,122.00
|37,462.00
|Other Operating Income
|456.00
|656.00
|609.00
|Total Income From Operations
|39,134.00
|41,778.00
|38,071.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21,197.00
|23,757.00
|17,793.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|238.00
|506.00
|158.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.00
|3,473.00
|-1,559.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,325.00
|4,602.00
|3,311.00
|Employees Cost
|1,019.00
|964.00
|966.00
|Depreciation
|1,882.00
|1,805.00
|1,764.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,767.00
|6,724.00
|8,270.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,665.00
|-53.00
|7,368.00
|Other Income
|188.00
|188.00
|154.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,853.00
|135.00
|7,522.00
|Interest
|1,819.00
|1,523.00
|1,283.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,034.00
|-1,388.00
|6,239.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|591.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,034.00
|-797.00
|6,239.00
|Tax
|504.00
|62.00
|1,745.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|530.00
|-859.00
|4,494.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|530.00
|-859.00
|4,494.00
|Minority Interest
|16.00
|67.00
|-159.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-56.00
|-56.00
|22.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|490.00
|-848.00
|4,357.00
|Equity Share Capital
|241.72
|241.72
|241.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|-3.53
|18.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.03
|-3.53
|18.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|-3.53
|18.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.03
|-3.53
|18.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited