JSW Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 38,071.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.00 crore in December 2022 down 88.75% from Rs. 4,357.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,735.00 crore in December 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 9,286.00 crore in December 2021.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.14 in December 2021.

JSW Steel shares closed at 685.00 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 20.31% over the last 12 months.