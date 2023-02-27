English
    JSW Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

    February 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39,134.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 38,071.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 490.00 crore in December 2022 down 88.75% from Rs. 4,357.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,735.00 crore in December 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 9,286.00 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.14 in December 2021.

    JSW Steel shares closed at 685.00 on February 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 20.31% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,678.0041,122.0037,462.00
    Other Operating Income456.00656.00609.00
    Total Income From Operations39,134.0041,778.0038,071.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21,197.0023,757.0017,793.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods238.00506.00158.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.003,473.00-1,559.00
    Power & Fuel4,325.004,602.003,311.00
    Employees Cost1,019.00964.00966.00
    Depreciation1,882.001,805.001,764.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,767.006,724.008,270.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,665.00-53.007,368.00
    Other Income188.00188.00154.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,853.00135.007,522.00
    Interest1,819.001,523.001,283.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,034.00-1,388.006,239.00
    Exceptional Items--591.00--
    P/L Before Tax1,034.00-797.006,239.00
    Tax504.0062.001,745.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities530.00-859.004,494.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period530.00-859.004,494.00
    Minority Interest16.0067.00-159.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-56.00-56.0022.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates490.00-848.004,357.00
    Equity Share Capital241.72241.72241.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-3.5318.14
    Diluted EPS2.03-3.5318.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-3.5318.14
    Diluted EPS2.03-3.5318.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:11 pm