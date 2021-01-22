MARKET NEWS

JSW Steel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,859.00 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,859.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 18,055.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,681.00 crore in December 2020 up 1170.62% from Rs. 211.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,093.00 crore in December 2020 up 136.35% from Rs. 2,578.00 crore in December 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 393.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.33% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations21,487.0018,662.0017,666.00
Other Operating Income372.00602.00389.00
Total Income From Operations21,859.0019,264.0018,055.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,652.008,320.009,177.00
Purchase of Traded Goods21.0033.0016.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-886.001,073.00860.00
Power & Fuel1,481.001,405.001,493.00
Employees Cost626.00602.00709.00
Depreciation1,230.001,149.001,055.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,019.003,417.003,349.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,716.003,265.001,396.00
Other Income147.00152.00127.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,863.003,417.001,523.00
Interest977.00959.001,060.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,886.002,458.00463.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,886.002,458.00463.00
Tax1,212.00910.00249.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,674.001,548.00214.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,674.001,548.00214.00
Minority Interest12.00-2.0024.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.0047.00-27.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,681.001,593.00211.00
Equity Share Capital241.00240.00240.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.156.630.88
Diluted EPS11.096.590.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.156.630.88
Diluted EPS11.096.590.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #JSW Steel #Results #Steel - Large
first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:44 pm

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

