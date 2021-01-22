JSW Steel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,859.00 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,859.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 18,055.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,681.00 crore in December 2020 up 1170.62% from Rs. 211.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,093.00 crore in December 2020 up 136.35% from Rs. 2,578.00 crore in December 2019.

JSW Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

JSW Steel shares closed at 393.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.33% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.