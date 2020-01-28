JSW Steel Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,055.00 crore, down 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,055.00 crore in December 2019 down 11.14% from Rs. 20,318.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.00 crore in December 2019 down 87.01% from Rs. 1,624.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,578.00 crore in December 2019 down 43.19% from Rs. 4,538.00 crore in December 2018.

JSW Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.76 in December 2018.

JSW Steel shares closed at 262.80 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.86% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.