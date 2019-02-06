JSW Steel Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20,318.00 crore, up 13.76% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,821.00
|20,891.00
|17,669.00
|Other Operating Income
|497.00
|661.00
|192.00
|Total Income From Operations
|20,318.00
|21,552.00
|17,861.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,611.00
|11,068.00
|9,695.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|193.00
|35.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,647.00
|-173.00
|369.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,905.00
|1,896.00
|1,437.00
|Employees Cost
|667.00
|586.00
|460.00
|Depreciation
|1,078.00
|974.00
|852.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,088.00
|3,234.00
|2,049.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,423.00
|3,932.00
|2,999.00
|Other Income
|37.00
|56.00
|42.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,460.00
|3,988.00
|3,041.00
|Interest
|1,021.00
|963.00
|923.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,439.00
|3,025.00
|2,118.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-264.00
|P/L Before Tax
|2,439.00
|3,025.00
|1,854.00
|Tax
|820.00
|936.00
|94.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,619.00
|2,089.00
|1,760.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,619.00
|2,089.00
|1,760.00
|Minority Interest
|21.00
|39.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-16.00
|-2.00
|14.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,624.00
|2,126.00
|1,774.00
|Equity Share Capital
|240.00
|240.00
|241.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.76
|8.83
|7.28
|Diluted EPS
|6.72
|8.79
|7.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.76
|8.83
|7.28
|Diluted EPS
|6.72
|8.79
|7.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited