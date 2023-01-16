English
    JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 net loss widens to Rs 97.98 crore

    January 16, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Representative image.

    JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter.

    The company had posted a Rs 27.12 crore net loss in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

    Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December period of the previous year.

    Debt-laden Monnet Ispat & Energy Limited (MIEL) was acquired jointly by a consortium of Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited and later renamed as JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.
