JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.3% from Rs. 1,437.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.17 crore in September 2022 down 464.91% from Rs. 36.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.34 crore in September 2022 down 200.7% from Rs. 87.73 crore in September 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 27.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 750.45 1,654.38 1,407.33
Other Operating Income 7.05 10.14 30.03
Total Income From Operations 757.50 1,664.52 1,437.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.68 1,193.10 1,020.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 30.86 23.33 12.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 89.92 73.66 6.81
Power & Fuel 50.85 147.09 107.92
Employees Cost 34.50 32.06 32.34
Depreciation 57.22 56.58 56.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.84 178.08 173.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -149.37 -39.38 26.66
Other Income 3.81 14.67 4.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -145.56 -24.71 31.64
Interest 62.61 67.66 68.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -208.17 -92.37 -36.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -208.17 -92.37 -36.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -208.17 -92.37 -36.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -208.17 -92.37 -36.85
Equity Share Capital 469.55 469.55 469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.43 -1.97 -0.78
Diluted EPS -4.43 -1.97 -0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.43 -1.97 -0.78
Diluted EPS -4.43 -1.97 -0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Ispat Speci #JSW Ispat Special Products #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
