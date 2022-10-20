JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.3% from Rs. 1,437.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.17 crore in September 2022 down 464.91% from Rs. 36.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 88.34 crore in September 2022 down 200.7% from Rs. 87.73 crore in September 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 27.05 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -20.44% over the last 12 months.