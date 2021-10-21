JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,437.36 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,437.36 crore in September 2021 up 50.46% from Rs. 955.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.85 crore in September 2021 up 40.62% from Rs. 62.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.73 crore in September 2021 up 33.65% from Rs. 65.64 crore in September 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.30 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 70.45% over the last 12 months.