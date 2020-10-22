172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jsw-ispat-speci-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-955-33-crore-up-44-65-y-o-y-5996931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore in September 2020 up 44.65% from Rs. 660.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.06 crore in September 2020 up 44.31% from Rs. 111.44 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.64 crore in September 2020 up 1437.24% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 18.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 85.35% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations944.84590.43660.44
Other Operating Income10.494.14--
Total Income From Operations955.33594.57660.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials567.84493.21317.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks151.76-33.76168.19
Power & Fuel43.9762.54--
Employees Cost30.2428.3528.01
Depreciation58.4955.0953.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses98.3979.57146.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.64-90.43-52.65
Other Income2.513.113.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.15-87.32-48.98
Interest69.2166.3362.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-62.06-153.65-111.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-62.06-153.65-111.44
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-62.06-153.65-111.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-62.06-153.65-111.44
Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.32-3.27-2.37
Diluted EPS-1.32-3.27-2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.32-3.27-2.37
Diluted EPS-1.32-3.27-2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Ispat Speci #JSW Ispat Special Products #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.