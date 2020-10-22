JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore in September 2020 up 44.65% from Rs. 660.44 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.06 crore in September 2020 up 44.31% from Rs. 111.44 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.64 crore in September 2020 up 1437.24% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2019.
JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 18.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 85.35% over the last 12 months.
|JSW Ispat Special Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|944.84
|590.43
|660.44
|Other Operating Income
|10.49
|4.14
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|955.33
|594.57
|660.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|567.84
|493.21
|317.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|151.76
|-33.76
|168.19
|Power & Fuel
|43.97
|62.54
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.24
|28.35
|28.01
|Depreciation
|58.49
|55.09
|53.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.39
|79.57
|146.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.64
|-90.43
|-52.65
|Other Income
|2.51
|3.11
|3.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.15
|-87.32
|-48.98
|Interest
|69.21
|66.33
|62.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-62.06
|-153.65
|-111.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.06
|-153.65
|-111.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.06
|-153.65
|-111.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.06
|-153.65
|-111.44
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-3.27
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-3.27
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-3.27
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-3.27
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am