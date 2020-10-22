JSW Ispat Speci Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore in September 2020 up 44.65% from Rs. 660.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.06 crore in September 2020 up 44.31% from Rs. 111.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.64 crore in September 2020 up 1437.24% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 18.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 85.35% over the last 12 months.