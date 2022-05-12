 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Ispat Speci Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.84 crore, up 14.27% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.84 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 1,477.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022 down 86.5% from Rs. 80.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.31 crore in March 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 210.22 crore in March 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 31.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -51.44% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,678.21 1,465.32 1,477.10
Other Operating Income 9.63 7.92 --
Total Income From Operations 1,687.84 1,473.24 1,477.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,188.11 1,087.32 1,036.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.05 -28.35 -27.18
Power & Fuel 147.01 130.27 --
Employees Cost 32.17 30.84 27.76
Depreciation 55.45 56.26 57.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.61 160.63 234.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.44 36.27 148.28
Other Income 15.42 3.22 4.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.86 39.49 152.83
Interest 67.94 67.70 71.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.92 -28.21 80.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.92 -28.21 80.91
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.92 -28.21 80.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.92 -28.21 80.91
Equity Share Capital 469.55 469.55 469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 -0.60 1.72
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.60 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 -0.60 1.72
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.60 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
