JSW Ispat Speci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,308.80 crore, down 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,308.80 crore in June 2023 down 21.37% from Rs. 1,664.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.53 crore in June 2023 up 64.83% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 37.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 47.41% over the last 12 months.