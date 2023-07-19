English
    JSW Ispat Speci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,308.80 crore, down 21.37% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,308.80 crore in June 2023 down 21.37% from Rs. 1,664.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.34 crore in June 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.53 crore in June 2023 up 64.83% from Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022.

    JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 37.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 47.41% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Ispat Special Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,301.011,630.681,654.38
    Other Operating Income7.7918.3310.14
    Total Income From Operations1,308.801,649.011,664.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,012.201,253.431,193.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods----23.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.71-89.4173.66
    Power & Fuel100.83125.00147.09
    Employees Cost23.4935.6232.06
    Depreciation63.4964.1156.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.78190.46178.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.2869.80-39.38
    Other Income4.3214.3614.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.9684.16-24.71
    Interest80.3881.5267.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-91.342.64-92.37
    Exceptional Items---2.30--
    P/L Before Tax-91.340.34-92.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-91.340.34-92.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-91.340.34-92.37
    Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.950.01-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.950.01-1.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.950.01-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.950.01-1.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023

