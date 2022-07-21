 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Ispat Speci Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore in June 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 1,462.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022 down 245.88% from Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022 down 82.79% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 25.25 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,654.38 1,678.21 1,449.35
Other Operating Income 10.14 9.63 12.86
Total Income From Operations 1,664.52 1,687.84 1,462.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,193.10 1,188.11 1,091.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.33 1.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 73.66 6.05 -80.45
Power & Fuel 147.09 147.01 90.80
Employees Cost 32.06 32.17 34.37
Depreciation 56.58 55.45 55.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 178.08 194.61 147.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -39.38 63.44 123.28
Other Income 14.67 15.42 6.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.71 78.86 129.79
Interest 67.66 67.94 66.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -92.37 10.92 63.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -92.37 10.92 63.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -92.37 10.92 63.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -92.37 10.92 63.32
Equity Share Capital 469.55 469.55 469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 0.23 1.35
Diluted EPS -1.97 0.11 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 0.23 1.35
Diluted EPS -1.97 0.11 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
