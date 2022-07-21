JSW Ispat Speci Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore in June 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 1,462.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022 down 245.88% from Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022 down 82.79% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 25.25 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.