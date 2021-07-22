MARKET NEWS

JSW Ispat Speci Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.21 crore, up 145.93% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.21 crore in June 2021 up 145.93% from Rs. 594.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2021 up 141.21% from Rs. 153.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021 up 674.62% from Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 40.70 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.01% returns over the last 6 months and 182.64% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,449.351,477.10590.43
Other Operating Income12.86--4.14
Total Income From Operations1,462.211,477.10594.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,091.191,036.04493.21
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.45-27.18-33.76
Power & Fuel90.80--62.54
Employees Cost34.3727.7628.35
Depreciation55.4157.3955.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses147.61234.8179.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.28148.28-90.43
Other Income6.514.553.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.79152.83-87.32
Interest66.4771.9266.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.3280.91-153.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax63.3280.91-153.65
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.3280.91-153.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.3280.91-153.65
Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.351.72-3.27
Diluted EPS0.640.81-3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.351.72-3.27
Diluted EPS0.640.81-3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Ispat Speci #JSW Ispat Special Products #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:46 am

