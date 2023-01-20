JSW Ispat Speci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in December 2022 down 25.19% from Rs. 1,473.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.87 crore in December 2022 down 243.39% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.48% from Rs. 95.75 crore in December 2021.
JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.22% over the last 12 months.
|JSW Ispat Special Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,097.55
|750.45
|1,465.32
|Other Operating Income
|4.54
|7.05
|7.92
|Total Income From Operations
|1,102.09
|757.50
|1,473.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|945.32
|581.68
|1,087.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|30.86
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-79.33
|89.92
|-28.35
|Power & Fuel
|75.68
|50.85
|130.27
|Employees Cost
|31.57
|34.50
|30.84
|Depreciation
|64.67
|57.22
|56.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.62
|61.84
|160.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.24
|-149.37
|36.27
|Other Income
|8.24
|3.81
|3.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.00
|-145.56
|39.49
|Interest
|73.87
|62.61
|67.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-96.87
|-208.17
|-28.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.87
|-208.17
|-28.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.87
|-208.17
|-28.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.87
|-208.17
|-28.21
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-4.43
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-4.43
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|-4.43
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|-4.43
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited