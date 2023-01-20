JSW Ispat Speci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in December 2022 down 25.19% from Rs. 1,473.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.87 crore in December 2022 down 243.39% from Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.48% from Rs. 95.75 crore in December 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.22% over the last 12 months.