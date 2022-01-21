JSW Ispat Speci Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.24 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.24 crore in December 2021 up 26.92% from Rs. 1,160.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.21 crore in December 2021 down 194.63% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.75 crore in December 2021 down 38.08% from Rs. 154.63 crore in December 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 37.85 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)