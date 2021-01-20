MARKET NEWS

JSW Ispat Speci Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.74 crore, up 98.99% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.74 crore in December 2020 up 98.99% from Rs. 583.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2020 up 121.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.63 crore in December 2020 up 859.11% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 33.95 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.41% returns over the last 6 months and 124.83% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,155.36944.84570.17
Other Operating Income5.3810.4913.15
Total Income From Operations1,160.74955.33583.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials868.48567.84396.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.41151.7674.44
Power & Fuel74.7543.9752.39
Employees Cost29.2330.2429.31
Depreciation56.5058.4953.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses122.8898.3954.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.314.64-77.91
Other Income2.822.514.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.137.15-73.74
Interest68.3269.2163.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.81-62.06-137.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.81-62.06-137.15
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.81-62.06-137.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.81-62.06-137.15
Equity Share Capital469.55469.55469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.63-1.32-2.92
Diluted EPS0.30-1.32-2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.63-1.32-2.92
Diluted EPS0.30-1.32-2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Ispat Speci #JSW Ispat Special Products #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jan 20, 2021 08:55 am

