JSW Ispat Speci Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,160.74 crore, up 98.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,160.74 crore in December 2020 up 98.99% from Rs. 583.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2020 up 121.74% from Rs. 137.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.63 crore in December 2020 up 859.11% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.92 in December 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.30 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.87% returns over the last 6 months and 113.91% over the last 12 months.