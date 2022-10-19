JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.3% from Rs. 1,437.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.10 crore in September 2022 down 466.97% from Rs. 36.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 89.26 crore in September 2022 down 201.78% from Rs. 87.70 crore in September 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 27.45 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.85% over the last 12 months.