JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore, down 47.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 757.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.3% from Rs. 1,437.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 209.10 crore in September 2022 down 466.97% from Rs. 36.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 89.26 crore in September 2022 down 201.78% from Rs. 87.70 crore in September 2021.
JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 27.45 on October 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|JSW Ispat Special Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|750.45
|1,654.38
|1,407.33
|Other Operating Income
|7.05
|10.14
|30.03
|Total Income From Operations
|757.50
|1,664.52
|1,437.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|581.68
|1,193.10
|1,020.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|30.86
|23.33
|12.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|89.92
|73.66
|6.81
|Power & Fuel
|50.85
|147.09
|107.92
|Employees Cost
|34.50
|32.06
|32.34
|Depreciation
|57.22
|56.58
|56.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.89
|178.08
|173.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-149.42
|-39.38
|26.63
|Other Income
|2.94
|14.67
|4.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-146.48
|-24.71
|31.61
|Interest
|62.62
|67.66
|68.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-209.10
|-92.37
|-36.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-209.10
|-92.37
|-36.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-209.10
|-92.37
|-36.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-209.10
|-92.37
|-36.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-209.10
|-92.37
|-36.88
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|-1.97
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|-1.97
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|-1.97
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|-1.97
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited