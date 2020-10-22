JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 955.33 crore in September 2020 up 44.65% from Rs. 660.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.89 crore in September 2020 up 312.82% from Rs. 113.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.22 crore in September 2020 up 2716.67% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2019.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 18.35 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.80% returns over the last 6 months and 85.35% over the last 12 months.