JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,687.84 crore, up 14.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,687.84 crore in March 2022 up 14.27% from Rs. 1,477.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2022 down 96.47% from Rs. 93.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.67 crore in March 2022 down 40.51% from Rs. 212.92 crore in March 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 31.25 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -51.44% over the last 12 months.