JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,477.10 crore, up 139.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,477.10 crore in March 2021 up 139.28% from Rs. 617.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.33 crore in March 2021 up 189.33% from Rs. 104.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.92 crore in March 2021 up 1060.96% from Rs. 18.34 crore in March 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 64.80 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 257.02% returns over the last 6 months and 489.09% over the last 12 months.