JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y
July 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,664.52 crore in June 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 1,462.21 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 92.37 crore in June 2022 down 245.88% from Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.87 crore in June 2022 down 82.79% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021.
JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 25.30 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.16% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.
|JSW Ispat Special Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,654.38
|1,678.21
|1,449.35
|Other Operating Income
|10.14
|9.63
|12.86
|Total Income From Operations
|1,664.52
|1,687.84
|1,462.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,193.10
|1,188.11
|1,091.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.33
|1.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|73.66
|6.05
|-80.45
|Power & Fuel
|147.09
|147.01
|90.80
|Employees Cost
|32.06
|32.17
|34.37
|Depreciation
|56.58
|55.45
|55.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|178.08
|195.79
|147.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.38
|62.26
|123.28
|Other Income
|14.67
|8.96
|6.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.71
|71.22
|129.79
|Interest
|67.66
|67.93
|66.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.37
|3.29
|63.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.37
|3.29
|63.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-92.37
|3.29
|63.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-92.37
|3.29
|63.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-92.37
|3.29
|63.32
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|0.07
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|0.03
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|0.07
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|0.03
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited