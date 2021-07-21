JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.21 crore, up 145.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.21 crore in June 2021 up 145.93% from Rs. 594.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2021 up 141.08% from Rs. 154.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2021 up 674.44% from Rs. 32.24 crore in June 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.28 in June 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 41.15 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 185.76% over the last 12 months.