JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore, down 25.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Ispat Special Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,102.09 crore in December 2022 down 25.19% from Rs. 1,473.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.87 crore in December 2022 down 243.02% from Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2022 down 56.47% from Rs. 95.73 crore in December 2021.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 32.20 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.22% over the last 12 months.

JSW Ispat Special Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,097.55 750.45 1,465.32
Other Operating Income 4.54 7.05 7.92
Total Income From Operations 1,102.09 757.50 1,473.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 945.32 581.68 1,087.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 30.86 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.33 89.92 -28.35
Power & Fuel 75.68 50.85 130.27
Employees Cost 31.57 34.50 30.84
Depreciation 64.67 57.22 56.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.62 61.89 160.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.24 -149.42 36.25
Other Income 8.24 2.94 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.00 -146.48 39.47
Interest 73.87 62.62 67.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -96.87 -209.10 -28.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -96.87 -209.10 -28.24
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -96.87 -209.10 -28.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -96.87 -209.10 -28.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -96.87 -209.10 -28.24
Equity Share Capital 469.55 469.55 469.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -4.45 -0.60
Diluted EPS -2.06 -4.45 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.06 -4.45 -0.60
Diluted EPS -2.06 -4.45 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm