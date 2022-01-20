JSW Ispat Speci Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.24 crore, up 26.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.24 crore in December 2021 up 26.92% from Rs. 1,160.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.24 crore in December 2021 down 195.79% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.73 crore in December 2021 down 38% from Rs. 154.40 crore in December 2020.

JSW Ispat Speci shares closed at 38.90 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.