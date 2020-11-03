JSW Holdings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.33 crore, down 41.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.33 crore in September 2020 down 41.13% from Rs. 85.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.80 crore in September 2020 down 51.32% from Rs. 75.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.28 crore in September 2020 down 41.24% from Rs. 83.87 crore in September 2019.

JSW Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 68.31 in September 2019.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 2,390.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.24% returns over the last 6 months and -7.33% over the last 12 months.