 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JSW Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in March 2022 up 32.45% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 3,499.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.

JSW Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.18 16.94 15.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.18 16.94 15.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.53 1.37 0.86
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.65 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.17 14.91 13.34
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.17 14.91 13.34
Interest -- -- 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.17 14.91 13.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.17 14.91 13.27
Tax 4.69 3.77 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.48 11.14 10.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.48 11.14 10.18
Equity Share Capital 11.09 11.09 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 9.81 9.19
Diluted EPS 12.15 9.81 9.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 9.81 9.19
Diluted EPS 12.15 9.81 9.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JSW Holdings #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 12:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.