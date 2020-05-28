JSW Holdings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore in March 2020 up 0.06% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.14% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2020 down 0.29% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2019.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.09 in March 2019.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 1,607.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.90% returns over the last 6 months and -42.80% over the last 12 months.