you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Holdings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.83 crore in March 2020 up 0.06% from Rs. 11.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2020 up 7.14% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2020 down 0.29% from Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2019.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.09 in March 2019.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 1,607.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.90% returns over the last 6 months and -42.80% over the last 12 months.

JSW Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations11.8311.8311.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.8311.8311.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.830.860.91
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.640.390.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3610.5710.39
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3610.5710.39
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3610.5710.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.3610.5710.39
Tax0.761.131.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.609.448.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.609.448.96
Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.688.538.09
Diluted EPS8.688.538.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.688.538.09
Diluted EPS8.688.538.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 28, 2020 09:25 am

