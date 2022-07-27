JSW Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 23.03% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2022 up 21.2% from Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.65 in June 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 3,324.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -31.01% over the last 12 months.