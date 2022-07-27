 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore, up 20.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.80 crore in June 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 15.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 up 23.03% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.55 crore in June 2022 up 21.2% from Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.65 in June 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 3,324.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -31.01% over the last 12 months.

JSW Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.80 19.18 15.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.80 19.18 15.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.53 0.82
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.48 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.55 18.17 14.47
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.55 18.17 14.47
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.55 18.17 14.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.55 18.17 14.47
Tax 4.41 4.69 3.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.14 13.48 10.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.14 13.48 10.68
Equity Share Capital 11.09 11.09 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.84 12.15 9.65
Diluted EPS 11.83 12.15 9.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.84 12.15 9.65
Diluted EPS 11.83 12.15 9.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
