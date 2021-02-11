JSW Holdings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore, up 26.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore in December 2020 up 26.54% from Rs. 11.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2020 up 29.4% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2019.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 9.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.53 in December 2019.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 3,886.25 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)