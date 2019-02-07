JSW Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in December 2018 down 3.4% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2018 up 9.17% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2018 down 1.66% from Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2017.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 8.96 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.19 in December 2017.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 2,471.90 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months and 44.89% over the last 12 months.