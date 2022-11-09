JSW Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore, up 151.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore in September 2022 up 151.12% from Rs. 134.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.54 crore in September 2022 up 144.34% from Rs. 104.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.36 crore in September 2022 up 152.47% from Rs. 132.83 crore in September 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 229.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 94.13 in September 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,455.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.