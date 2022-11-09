 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore, up 151.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore in September 2022 up 151.12% from Rs. 134.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.54 crore in September 2022 up 144.34% from Rs. 104.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.36 crore in September 2022 up 152.47% from Rs. 132.83 crore in September 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 229.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 94.13 in September 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,455.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.

JSW Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 337.49 18.80 134.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 337.49 18.80 134.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.65 0.51
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.50 0.61 1.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 335.36 17.55 132.83
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 335.36 17.55 132.83
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 335.36 17.55 132.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 335.36 17.55 132.83
Tax 84.70 4.41 33.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.66 13.14 99.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 250.66 13.14 99.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.88 -7.59 4.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 254.54 5.55 104.18
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.09 11.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 229.35 5.00 94.13
Diluted EPS 229.32 5.00 94.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 229.35 5.00 94.13
Diluted EPS 229.32 5.00 94.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:24 am
