    JSW Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore, up 151.12% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.49 crore in September 2022 up 151.12% from Rs. 134.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.54 crore in September 2022 up 144.34% from Rs. 104.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.36 crore in September 2022 up 152.47% from Rs. 132.83 crore in September 2021.

    JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 229.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 94.13 in September 2021.

    JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,455.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.83% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.4918.80134.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.4918.80134.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.650.51
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.500.611.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax335.3617.55132.83
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax335.3617.55132.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax335.3617.55132.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax335.3617.55132.83
    Tax84.704.4133.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.6613.1499.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.6613.1499.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.88-7.594.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates254.545.55104.18
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.0911.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS229.355.0094.13
    Diluted EPS229.325.0094.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS229.355.0094.13
    Diluted EPS229.325.0094.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

