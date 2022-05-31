JSW Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 15.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.17 crore in March 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.05 in March 2021.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 3,499.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.