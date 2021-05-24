JSW Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in March 2021 up 27.04% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021 up 15.56% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021 up 28.74% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2020.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.70 in March 2020.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,493.75 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)