MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

JSW Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, up 27.04% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JSW Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in March 2021 up 27.04% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2021 up 15.56% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2021 up 28.74% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2020.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.70 in March 2020.

Close

JSW Holdings shares closed at 4,493.75 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

JSW Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.0314.9711.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.0314.9711.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.860.860.83
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.820.420.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3413.6810.36
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3413.6810.36
Interest0.07----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2713.6810.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.2713.6810.36
Tax3.103.480.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1810.209.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1810.209.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.944.940.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.1215.149.62
Equity Share Capital11.0711.0711.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.0513.688.70
Diluted EPS10.0513.688.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.0513.688.70
Diluted EPS10.0513.688.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #JSW Holdings #Results
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.