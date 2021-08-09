JSW Holdings Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in June 2021 up 25.31% from Rs. 12.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2021 up 57.29% from Rs. 9.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.48 crore in June 2021 up 26.13% from Rs. 11.48 crore in June 2020.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.56 in June 2020.

JSW Holdings shares closed at 5,073.35 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.72% returns over the last 6 months and 165.86% over the last 12 months.