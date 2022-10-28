 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.55 crore, up 42.18% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.55 crore in September 2022 up 42.18% from Rs. 802.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.07 crore in September 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 132.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.13 crore in September 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 322.16 crore in September 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 314.60 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -9.66% over the last 12 months.

JSW Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,140.55 1,997.35 802.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,140.55 1,997.35 802.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1,198.92 478.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.32 209.27 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 760.42 -- --
Employees Cost 41.32 26.09 30.71
Depreciation 80.70 79.58 82.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.68 87.92 85.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.11 395.57 125.25
Other Income 160.32 18.77 114.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.43 414.34 239.82
Interest 38.59 30.23 34.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.84 384.11 205.24
Exceptional Items -- 120.00 --
P/L Before Tax 232.84 504.11 205.24
Tax 76.77 159.89 72.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.07 344.22 132.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.07 344.22 132.85
Equity Share Capital 1,640.06 1,639.72 1,639.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 2.09 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.95 2.09 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 2.09 0.81
Diluted EPS 0.95 2.09 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
