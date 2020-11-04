172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jsw-energy-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-672-03-crore-down-36-81-y-o-y-6064151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 672.03 crore, down 36.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 672.03 crore in September 2020 down 36.81% from Rs. 1,063.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2020 down 45.3% from Rs. 64.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.65 crore in September 2020 down 26.64% from Rs. 284.43 crore in September 2019.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

JSW Energy shares closed at 58.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations672.03804.351,063.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations672.03804.351,063.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel424.92558.55774.57
Employees Cost25.4229.8630.17
Depreciation90.3890.3093.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.8129.7561.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.5095.89104.49
Other Income26.7718.5786.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.27114.46191.38
Interest55.5966.6589.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.6847.81102.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.6847.81102.24
Tax27.3319.5637.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.3528.2564.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.3528.2564.63
Equity Share Capital1,642.031,641.901,641.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.170.39
Diluted EPS0.220.170.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.170.39
Diluted EPS0.220.170.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #JSW Energy #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results

