JSW Energy Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 672.03 crore, down 36.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 672.03 crore in September 2020 down 36.81% from Rs. 1,063.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.35 crore in September 2020 down 45.3% from Rs. 64.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.65 crore in September 2020 down 26.64% from Rs. 284.43 crore in September 2019.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

JSW Energy shares closed at 58.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -19.88% over the last 12 months.