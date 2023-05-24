JSW Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,646.64 crore, up 52.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,646.64 crore in March 2023 up 52.32% from Rs. 1,081.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.62 crore in March 2023 down 16.09% from Rs. 156.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 390.84 crore in March 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 299.05 crore in March 2022.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

JSW Energy shares closed at 248.15 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.