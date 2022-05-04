 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSW Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.02 crore, up 48.21% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.02 crore in March 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 729.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.85 crore in March 2022 up 79.34% from Rs. 87.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.05 crore in March 2022 up 11.2% from Rs. 268.93 crore in March 2021.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

JSW Energy shares closed at 304.95 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and 175.85% over the last 12 months.

JSW Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,081.02 1,001.57 729.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,081.02 1,001.57 729.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 631.61 483.57 361.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.02 30.93 30.40
Depreciation 78.02 78.96 87.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.54 117.32 77.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.83 290.79 172.90
Other Income 31.20 24.49 8.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.03 315.28 181.58
Interest 25.83 31.02 41.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 195.20 284.26 139.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 195.20 284.26 139.67
Tax 38.35 93.05 52.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.85 191.21 87.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.85 191.21 87.46
Equity Share Capital 1,639.67 1,639.61 1,642.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.16 0.53
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.16 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.16 0.53
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.16 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
