JSW Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.60 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,484.60 crore in June 2023 down 25.67% from Rs. 1,997.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2023 down 51.78% from Rs. 344.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.31 crore in June 2023 down 13.89% from Rs. 493.92 crore in June 2022.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

JSW Energy shares closed at 289.70 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 23.78% over the last 12 months.