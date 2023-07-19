English
    JSW Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.60 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,484.60 crore in June 2023 down 25.67% from Rs. 1,997.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2023 down 51.78% from Rs. 344.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.31 crore in June 2023 down 13.89% from Rs. 493.92 crore in June 2022.

    JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

    JSW Energy shares closed at 289.70 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 23.78% over the last 12 months.

    JSW Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,484.601,646.641,997.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,484.601,646.641,997.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials978.621,081.851,198.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.5870.15209.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.2434.1026.09
    Depreciation71.0376.8779.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.69120.0887.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax277.44263.59395.57
    Other Income76.8450.3818.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax354.28313.97414.34
    Interest105.42133.3230.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax248.86180.65384.11
    Exceptional Items----120.00
    P/L Before Tax248.86180.65504.11
    Tax82.8649.03159.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.00131.62344.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.00131.62344.22
    Equity Share Capital1,640.551,640.541,639.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.802.09
    Diluted EPS1.010.802.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.802.09
    Diluted EPS1.010.802.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

