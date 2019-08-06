JSW Energy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,142.75 crore, down 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,142.75 crore in June 2019 down 12.84% from Rs. 1,311.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.94 crore in June 2019 up 92.4% from Rs. 38.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.54 crore in June 2019 up 13.83% from Rs. 258.76 crore in June 2018.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2018.

JSW Energy shares closed at 67.25 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -1.10% over the last 12 months.