JSW Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore in December 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 1,001.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.64% from Rs. 191.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.93 crore in December 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 394.24 crore in December 2021.

JSW Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 954.69 1,140.55 1,001.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 954.69 1,140.55 1,001.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 602.44 -- 483.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.71 54.32 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- 760.42 --
Employees Cost 33.22 41.32 30.93
Depreciation 80.28 80.70 78.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.76 92.68 117.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.28 111.11 290.79
Other Income 50.37 160.32 24.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.65 271.43 315.28
Interest 57.66 38.59 31.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.99 232.84 284.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.99 232.84 284.26
Tax 32.90 76.77 93.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.09 156.07 191.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.09 156.07 191.21
Equity Share Capital 1,640.70 1,640.06 1,639.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 0.95 1.16
Diluted EPS 0.48 0.95 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 0.95 1.16
Diluted EPS 0.48 0.95 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited