JSW Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore in December 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 1,001.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.64% from Rs. 191.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.93 crore in December 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 394.24 crore in December 2021.