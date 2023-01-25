English
    JSW Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore, down 4.68% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JSW Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 954.69 crore in December 2022 down 4.68% from Rs. 1,001.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.09 crore in December 2022 down 58.64% from Rs. 191.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.93 crore in December 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 394.24 crore in December 2021.

    JSW Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations954.691,140.551,001.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations954.691,140.551,001.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials602.44--483.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.7154.32--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel--760.42--
    Employees Cost33.2241.3230.93
    Depreciation80.2880.7078.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.7692.68117.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.28111.11290.79
    Other Income50.37160.3224.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.65271.43315.28
    Interest57.6638.5931.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.99232.84284.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.99232.84284.26
    Tax32.9076.7793.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.09156.07191.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.09156.07191.21
    Equity Share Capital1,640.701,640.061,639.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.951.16
    Diluted EPS0.480.951.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.951.16
    Diluted EPS0.480.951.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited