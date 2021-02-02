JSW Energy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 691.75 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.75 crore in December 2020 down 36.64% from Rs. 1,091.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020 down 86.66% from Rs. 263.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.57 crore in December 2020 down 21.06% from Rs. 245.22 crore in December 2019.

JSW Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2019.

JSW Energy shares closed at 71.00 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.70% returns over the last 6 months and 14.42% over the last 12 months.