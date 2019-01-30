JSW Energy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.03 crore, up 31.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,497.03 crore in December 2018 up 31.94% from Rs. 1,134.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.00 crore in December 2018 up 121.14% from Rs. 51.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.15 crore in December 2018 up 31.28% from Rs. 279.67 crore in December 2017.

JSW Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.

JSW Energy shares closed at 64.20 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.