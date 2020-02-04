App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy Q3 net profit jumps more than twofold to Rs 394cr

Its total income in the October-December 2019 period fell to Rs 2,106 crore, from Rs 2,491 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Energy on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit jumped over twofold to Rs 394 crore during the December 2019 quarter, mainly helped by reduced expenses. The company had clocked a Rs 146-crore net profit during the corresponding quarter a year ago, JSW Energy said in a BSE filing.

Its total income in the October-December 2019 period fell to Rs 2,106 crore, from Rs 2,491 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The firm's total expenses also dropped to Rs 1,864 crore, against Rs 2,271 crore in the October-December quarter of 2018-19.

Close

In a statement, JSW Energy said a debt restructuring agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) completed during the third quarter, "whereby the company has acquired 5 per cent equity stake in JPVL, in addition to Rs 120 crore continuing as loan repayable from JPVL to the company".

related news

Further, both parties have agreed to forego their respective rights and obligations in relation to the securities purchase agreement for transfer of Karcham and Baspa hydro assets, it said.

"For GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd of 1050 MW (megawatts), discussions are progressing well between the company and GMR Energy Ltd for an expeditious closure. And, for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd (700 MW), approval by National Company Law Tribunal is under process for the resolution plan submitted by the company," it said.

Transfer of JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd by the company to JSW Hydro Energy Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, also stands completed, it added.

Short-term sales during the quarter were lower at 541 million units as compared to 1,112 million units in the third quarter of 2018-19 due to lower short-term sales at both Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants, the company said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #JSW Energy #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.