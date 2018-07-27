App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy Q1 net up 6% to Rs 230 crore

JSW Energy's net generation during June quarter dropped to 6,086 million units (MU) over 6,400 MU in the year-ago period.

JSW Energy today posted 5.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 229.5 crore for the June quarter, on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company's net profit was at Rs 217 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Energy said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income during April-June increased to Rs 2,427.8 crore over Rs 2,334 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,360.5 crore from Rs 2,231.6 crore in the year-ago period.

"During the quarter, consolidated deemed PLF (plant load factor) was 69.8 percent as against 76.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year," the filing said.

JSW Energy's net generation during June quarter dropped to 6,086 million units (MU) over 6,400 MU in the year-ago period, it said.

"The short-term sales during the quarter were 1,147 MU as compared to 1,834 MU in April-June, 2017-18, a decline of 37 percent," it added.

According to the company, in the power sector the outlook over next three to five years is likely to improve.

It said the power demand is likely to grow steadily considering the various measures undertaken by the government, including UDAY scheme.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 67.15 a piece on BSE, up 5.09 percent.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Business #JSW Energy #Results

