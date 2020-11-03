JSW Energy net profit remains almost flat at Rs 352 crore in September quarter

JSW Energy on November 3 said its consolidated net profit remained almost at Rs 352.12 crore in the September quarter this fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 352.98 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

The total income declined to Rs 1,999.52 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 2,231.85 crore in the same period last year. On the COVID-19 situation, the company said there is no uncertainty in meeting the financial obligation in the foreseeable future.

The company has only one reportable operating segment that is power generation. It has generated 6.65 billion units of electricity in the reporting quarter compared to 6.7 billion units a year ago.

Finance costs slipped to Rs 207 crore in the quarter, from Rs 272 crore in the corresponding period previous year, attributable primarily to proactive debt repayments, it added. The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on September 30, 2020, were Rs 13,037 crore and Rs 7,671 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 0.59x.